Bedroom blazes in Saltney and Oakenholt spark warning from fire service over phone chargers

FIRE officers are warning people of the dangers of electrical fires following two incidents involving phone chargers in Flintshire.

Firefighters from Deeside were called to a property on Sailsbury Avenue, Saltney at about 11.15am on Wednesday and tackled a bedroom fire which caused damage to a mattress, carpet and clothing.

The occupant was downstairs at the time of the fire and was alerted by his smoke alarm.

Shortly before 3pm on the same day, crews from Deeside and Flint were called to another bedroom fire on Chester Road, Oakenholt.

The fire caused 100 per cent fire damage to the bedroom.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire, but a neighbour saw smoke coming from the roof and called 999.

Both fires involved phone chargers left switched on but not plugged into a phone.

Tim Owen from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “These incidents highlight the danger of electrical fires – they can strike anytime, anywhere.

“Never leave items on charge or unattended for long periods – and ensure the plug to the charger is switched off even if it’s not connected to your phone or electrical item.

”Never mix and match chargers – always use the charger supplied.

“Always follow the manufacturers’ instructions and guidance when using electrical items and turn off and unplug them before you go to bed.

“Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible.”

He added: “The early warning provided by the smoke alarm during the incident in Saltney ensured the occupant could act quickly and call 999, preventing the fire from spreading.

“There are some simple steps you can take to help prevent an electrical fire in your home.”

They include:

l DO NOT overload plug sockets.

l DO regularly check for worn or frayed wires.

l DO unplug appliances when not in use.

l DO keep appliances clean and in good working order.

l DO fully unwind extension cables prior to their use.

Mr Owen added: “Why not try out our ‘ampage’ calculator on our website and Facebook page?

“It tells you if you are overloading your sockets and helps you to stay electrically safe.”

The page can be visited at www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk