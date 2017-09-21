Police appeal after robbers target vulnerable Boughton pensioner

Police are appealing for information after robbers broke in to the flat of a vulnerable pensioner and stole cash, alcohol and tobacco.

Some time between 7pm on Sunday (September 17) and 12.15am on Monday (September 18), two men forced entry into a flat at Orchard Court, on Christleton Road, by smashing a window.

The occupant, a 70-year-old man, was asleep but was awoken by the sound of breaking glass. On hearing the noise, the victim walked into the hallway and was confronted by two unknown men.

One of the men then pushed the victim against the wall while the second man stole a number of pouches of tobacco, some bottles of whisky and a small quantity of cash.

The men put all of the stolen items into a cardboard box and fled the scene.

Both of the men were described as wearing dark clothing and had their hoods up. One of the men was slightly taller than the other.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell said: “To target a vulnerable pensioner in his own home is simply despicable and I am committed to doing everything we can to find the people responsible.

“Enquiries in relation to this incident are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of this I’m keen to hear from anyone who was out in the Christleton Road area around the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 668 of 18/9/2017. Information ca also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.