Collision on the A55 near Broughton

A collision caused short delays during rush hour this morning.

A Renault Clio was involved in the incident on the A55 near Junction 35, Dobshill to Junction 35A Warren/Broughton just after 8.30am.

The driver of the vehicle was attended to by the North Wales Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “One patient was attended to and there are no further injuries.”

Traffic was cleared shortly before 9am.