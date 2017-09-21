Collision on the A55 near Broughton

A collision caused short delays during rush hour this morning.
A Renault Clio was involved in the incident on the A55 near Junction 35, Dobshill to Junction 35A Warren/Broughton just after 8.30am.
The driver of the vehicle was attended to by the North Wales Ambulance Service.
A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “One patient was attended to and there are no further injuries.”
Traffic was cleared shortly before 9am.
See full story in the Chester Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on