car delays near Shotwick lights on A494 on Cheshire-Flintshire border

MOTORISTS are facing delays following a car fire on the A494 on the Cheshire-Flintshire border near the Shotwick lights.

Initially North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.24pm reporting a car on fire on the A494 by Drome Corner.

The driver of the vehicle was travelling in the Deeside direction.

However the location was then confirmed to the fire service to be the Cheshire side of the Shotwick lights.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said their crews were stood down and appliances from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene.

Twitter user Rob Beech (@RobertBeech) tweeted: "A494 is like a car park west bound.

"Been here over 30 minutes. Four fire engines so far gone through the traffic. Hope everyone gets home okay."