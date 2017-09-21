166 new homes to be built in Delamere

BUILDING work has started on a multi-million-pound development by North West property developer Laurus Homes to provide 166 new homes at Delamere.

Due for completion in 2020, the “Earlsbrook” development is surrounded by woodland and close to Delamere station, which has regular direct trains to Manchester, Chester and Liverpool.

The new build properties on a former brownfield site at Station Road will consist of two to five-bedroom homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable housing including options for both shared-ownership and rent.

First-time buyers have the option of acquiring a property via the Government’s Help to Buy scheme while the affordable element of Earlsbrook includes properties available for shared ownership, affordable rent and social rent.

Designed by PRP Architects, the mix of homes is aimed to appeal to a wide range of potential occupiers.

The development, being delivered by Warrington-based contractor Lane End Developments Construction, is the second of a joint venture between Trafford Housing Trust (THT), parent company of Laurus Homes, and housing association London and Quadrant (L&Q), following follows its Spinning Gate scheme of 45 affordable apartments in Davyhulme.

The joint venture aims to provide 2,000 mixed-tenure, new build homes over the next four years across Greater Manchester and the North West.

Laurus Homes has also branched out into other parts of Cheshire to build homes where people want them, thereby helping to boost local economies by regenerating neighbourhoods, supporting local communities and improving society as a whole.

THT has a ‘profit for purpose’ policy to reinvest profits from Laurus Homes into its social housing division and key projects in Trafford that benefit the wider community, aligned with its core social values.

Larry Gold, deputy chief executive of Trafford Housing Trust, said: “We’re anticipating strong demand for these high-quality homes from first-time buyers and young families possibly priced out of a vibrant housing market in Cheshire West and the surrounding area.

“Trafford Housing Trust sees its role as more than a developer because we have a wider responsibility to create sustainable communities where people want to live.”