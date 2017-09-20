Police appeal after callous thieves target Cheshire village's war memorial

POLICE are appealing for information from the public after brass plaques from a historic war memorial were stolen in Cheshire village.

Callous thieves struck at the memorial outside St Boniface’s Church, Bunbury, sometime between sometime between 5pm on Friday, September 15, and midday, on Saturday, September 16.

They prised off four brass memorial plates from outside the church which contained the details of those who lost their lives during the war.

Inspector Penny Jones said: "This is a despicable offence and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101. I would also appeal directly to the offenders and ask them to search their conscience and return the plaques.

“The war memorial represents those from the local area who have given their lives fighting in wars to protect us. Many local residents will have brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, mothers, fathers or grandfathers who were killed in action in wars spanning decades and will be deeply saddened by this selfish and mindless act.”

The investigation into the theft it currently in its early stages and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 698 of 17 September. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.