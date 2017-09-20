Inquest opened into death of Chester car park fall teenager from Malpas

An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenager who fell from the top of a Chester city centre car park.

Tom Hollman, 16, of Malpas, passed away on Saturday, September 9 at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

He had been fighting for his life there after suffering a head injury in a fall from the roof of the NCP Pepper Street car park on the afternoon of Monday, September 4.

An inquest into Tom’s death was opened and adjoured at the Cheshire coroners office in Warrington last Friday afternoon (September 15). The full hearing will take place at a later date. No cause of death has been given at this stage.

On online appeal has been set up by a friend of Tom’s family to raise money for the teenager’s funeral.

The JustGiving page, which has a target of £3,500, says the money will go towards giving Tom "a farewell that honours the handsome, clever and loving son, grandson, brother and friend he was to so many".

So far, more than £1,800 has been raised.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tomhollman.