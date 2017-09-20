Gridlock in Chester city centre due to roadworks

Parts of Chester city centre are gridlocked due to roadworks taking place at a busy junction.

Cheshire Police have advised motorists to avoid St Oswalds Way, the Fountains roundabout and Gorse Stacks areas if possible as traffic is backing up heading in and out of the city.

They are liaising with highways officials to see if the problems can be eased.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police confirmed that no collisions had been reported in the area and the problems were being caused by roadworks at the junction of George Street, Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street, which has been closed to traffic this week so road resurfacing can be completed.

There are reports on social media of routine short journeys taking several hours this afternoon.

The junction is due to be closed through to this Saturday.