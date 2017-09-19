Police issue appeal to trace men who raided Chester flat

Three men smashed through the front door of a flat and assaulted a man at the property before stealing a number of items.

Detectives in Chester are urging witnesses to come forward with information about the incident, which took place between 4am and 4.15am on Monday, September 18.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Three men gained access to a flat on Gosforth Place in Hoole by smashing the front door.

“One of the offenders assaulted a man inside the address before stealing a number of items.

“All of the offenders were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered and one of the suspects was wearing an Adidas tracksuit. The men then made off towards Hamilton Street.”

Anyone who may have witnessed three men acting suspiciously around Gosforth Place or Hamilton Street are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 68 18 September.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.