Inquest opened into deaths of couple on A494 slip road in Queensferry

AN inquest has been opened into the deaths of a couple who died following a crash in Deeside.

Norman and Doreen Anne Clarke, of Mildred Avenue in Grotton, Oldham, Greater Manchester, died at the A494 sliproad on Aston Hill following a collision on September 6.

Opening the inquest at Ruthin yesterday Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Mark Atkinson found the provisional cause of death to be a chest trauma for both 81-year-old Mr Clarke, a retired mechanic, and his 78-year-old wife Doreen, a retired book-keeper.

Ms Jones adjourned both inquests pending further enquiries about the collision, with dates to be fixed for the full hearings.