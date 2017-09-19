Inquest opened into deaths of couple on A494 slip road in Queensferry

AN inquest has been opened into the deaths of a couple who died following a crash in Deeside.
Norman and Doreen Anne Clarke, of Mildred Avenue in Grotton, Oldham, Greater Manchester, died at the A494 sliproad on Aston Hill following a collision on September 6.
Opening the inquest at Ruthin yesterday Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Mark Atkinson found the provisional cause of death to be a chest trauma for both 81-year-old Mr Clarke, a retired mechanic, and his 78-year-old wife Doreen, a retired book-keeper.
Ms Jones adjourned both inquests pending further enquiries about the collision, with dates to be fixed for the full hearings.
See full story in the Chester Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on