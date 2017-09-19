Historic Chester church blighted by beer cans

THE grounds of one of Chester’s most historic buildings has been blighted by beer cans.

Dozens of empty cans of lager have been dumped in the consecrated grounds of the redundant St Olave’s Anglican church in Lower Bridge Street – which dates back to the 11th century.

The red sandstone building, which is a grade two listed building set up on a small bluff, has been propped up for some years to save it from sliding into the street.

The church is dedicated to St Olaf, the 11th-century patron saint of Norway. At the time the church was founded, the area around Lower Bridge Street was largely occupied by Scandinavians, and it is thought that this was the reason for the dedication.

The present church building dates from 1611. It was declared redundant by the Church of England in 1972.

It was subsequently used as a Pentecostal church and as an exhibition centre – but it is now believed to stand empty.

“It’s a shame to see such a historic building so uncared for and unloved,” said a nearby resident.

“I know the mess in front of the church, which you can only see if you climb the 10 steps up to it, has been reported to the council but they haven’t done anything about it yet,” he added.