Wirral man jailed for arson after setting fire to his own home

A Bebington man has been jailed after he set fire to his own home address.

54-year-old Stephen Hughes from Mount Avenue was sentenced to four years in prison for arson which was reckless as to whether life was endangered at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

At around 11.30am on Tuesday, 18 July, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) reported attending a house in Mount Avenue, Bebington, due to a serious fire. Hughes was brought out of the address by fire officers and taken to hospital.

After receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, Hughes was discharged into police custody and charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

A subsequent investigation established that petrol had been deliberately ignited on the oven top by Hughes, leading to the fire.

Detective Sergeant Jim Starkey said: "This case which highlights the extreme danger that members of the emergency services deal with on a daily basis. The early response and bravery of our colleagues in the fire service and our own officers prevented a tragedy, either involving the occupant himself or people in neighbouring houses.

"The actions of Hughes could have led to fatalities and damage to the lives of those in the area, and we will always investigate such incidents very seriously, and want to ensure that people understand the potentially catastrophic consequences of arson."