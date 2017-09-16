Girls from Chester school went to Peru to help build a village school and nursery

GIRLS from a Chester school travelled to Peru to help a community upgrade a school and build a nursery.

The group of 26 students from The Queen's School also helped construct a centre for the elderly in a small village in the Colca Valley.

The month-long trip with Camps International was the culmination of two years of preparation and fundraising.

They also had the chance to explore the South American country's rich culture, traditions and gastronomy.

As well as making a positive impact on the lives of the local people, the girls visited wonders of the Inca Empire such as the archaeological site of Moray and the ancient city of Machu Picchu, as well as other renowned locations such as Lake Titicaca and Isla Taquille.

Stunning and diverse landscapes, starstudded night skies, colourful markets and warm, welcoming people were some other highlights.

Teacher Inma Ruiz, who accompanied the girls on the trip, said: “It is difficult to put into words how amazing the experience was and it is not just the wonderful memories that the girls are taking away with them.

“The expedition has allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of their place in the world and the difference they can make as individuals while boosting their confidence, resilience and further developing key life skills such as problem solving, decision making and use of initiative.

“Without a doubt it has been a journey of discovery, wonder and personal growth.”