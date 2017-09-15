Police appeal after family man was assaulted by youths in Wirral

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following reports that a man was assaulted in Wirral.

The man, who is in his 40s, was in Arrowe Park playing fields, with his family between 4pm and 5pm, on Wednesday 26 August, when he was approached by a group of youths who shouted abuse at him.

As the man and his family attempted to leave the park he was attacked by two of the males in the group.

The man suffered an injury to his arm which later required hospital treatment. Nobody else was injured.

One of the males is described as white, aged between 17 and 19, of slim build with mousy brown hair. He was wearing a green fishing hat and a green T-shirt.

The second male is described as white, aged between 17 and 19, with short dark hair and a white T-shirt.

An investigation is underway and CCTV from the local area is being examined.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry said: "The man was simply enjoying spending time with his family when a group of males and females started shouting abuse.

"As they made to leave the park two of the males in the group approached and attacked him causing a serious injury to his arm. Thankfully nobody else was hurt.

"This behaviour is in no way acceptable and I want to assure members of the public that we are committed to finding the people responsible for this.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the playing fields on the afternoon on 26th August or recognises the description of either of the males to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 2265 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111."