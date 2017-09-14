Teen who fell from Chester car park dies

A teenager who fell from a car park roof in Chester has lost his fight for life.

The 16-year-old male spent several days in hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall from the top of the Pepper Street NCP car park in the city centre on Monday, September 4.

Cheshire Police confirmed today the teenager, who was from the Chester area, had died.

Officers were called out shortly before 5pm on September 4 due to “concerns for the safety of a man” at the car park.

When they arrived, they discovered a male had fallen from the top and landed on Volunteer Street.

Police said it appeared that the person was alone at the time of the incident.

An air ambulance, which had landed at Chester Racecourse, took the casualty to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool – the major trauma centre for Merseyside and Cheshire – where he was said to be in a “critical condition”.

The teenager – who has not been named – died at the hospital earlier this week.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 5pm on Monday, September 4 officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man at Pepper Street car park in Chester.

“Officers attended the scene and found that a 16-year-old boy from the Chester area had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

“Sadly, the boy passed away on Monday, September 11.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

The inquest will be held at Cheshire coroners’ court.