Roadworks on A483 near Chester to start later this month

A £1.2 million scheme to improve traffic flow on the A483/Wrexham Road route into Chester will begin later this month.

The works, which will start on Monday, September 25, will widen the A483 inbound from a dual carriageway to a three-lane road between Posthouse roundabout and Chester Business Park.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks and aims to improve traffic flow on the A55, as well as the A483, by allowing traffic to leave the roundabout more speedily. It will be carried out by contractor King Construction.

Traffic management will only be in place during off-peak hours to minimise disruption. Between the hours of 6.30am and 9am, and again from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, two lanes of traffic will be maintained where possible.

During the works the road will have a temporary 30mph speed restriction and the right turns into the Holiday Inn, and the petrol station next to it, will be temporarily closed until the scheme is completed.

A second phase of the scheme will involve resurfacing the A483 from the Heron’s Way roundabout, running adjacent to The King’s School and up to a point just before Nuffield Health’s Grosvenor Hospital.

However, work on this section will not begin until the school half term holiday, from Friday , October 20, and will be carried out during nights only.

Cllr Karen Shore, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The scheme includes widening and resurfacing the route and unfortunately this means that motorists will experience some disruption from September 25 for around 10 weeks, but once the scheme is finished the benefits will be obvious.

“We will try to minimise traffic disruption by carrying out the work outside of peak hours, including working overnight, and we would ask people to bear with us while we make these improvements.

“We are committed to easing traffic congestion on the A483/Wrexham Road into Chester which has become a source of frustration for motorists and is in conflict with our plans to grow Chester’s economy over the coming years.”

The council successfully applied for funding for the scheme through the National Productivity Investment Fund from the Department for Transport.

Andy Withington, North West asset delivery manager at Highways England, said: “We’ve been working closely with Chester West and Cheshire Council to identify improvements that can be made to tackle congestion on the road into Chester and are pleased that the council has been able to secure funding to add an extra lane to the A483.

“The scheme will support the project we carried out a couple of years ago at the Posthouse roundabout and will help improve the flow of traffic for drivers who use the busy route between Wales and Cheshire.”

More information about the scheme will be available on the council’s website.