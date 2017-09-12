Rhyl man charged with Cheshire Oaks worker's murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Cheshire Oaks worker from Rhyl.

21-year-old Redvers James Bickley, from Rhyl, has evening been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Tyler Denton, as well as the attempted murder of a man and two women who all required hospital treatment.

Bickley will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday, September 13.

DCI Neil Harrison said: “This tragic incident took place in Llys Aderyn Du, Rhyl, at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

”If anyone has information that may assist the investigation they should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number RC17138247 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Tyler Denton, 25, died following an incident just before midnight on Saturday in the Llys Aderyn Du area of the town.

In a statement the Rhyl family of Tyler, who worked at Cheshire Oaks, said: “She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much-adored auntie and special friend to all – always referred to as our little mate.

“She was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely. Love you to the moon and back, now and always our little princess.”