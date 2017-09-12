CCTV image released of Chester wig and kilt attack suspect

DETECTIVES have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a vicious bottle attack in Chester.

They had previously appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man wearing a tam o’shanter hat, red wig and a kilt attacked a stranger in the courtyard outside The Commercial Hotel.

The assault happened at about 7.40pm on Saturday, August 26, and the offender using a glass bottle before leaving the scene.

The victim – a 26 year old man - was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his face and has since been discharged.

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Chester have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20-30 years old, of slim build with short dark hair and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a tam o’shanter hat, red wig, white top and a red kilt.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: “This was a nasty assault and I want to appeal to anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may help the investigation to contact me.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 901 of 26 August. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.