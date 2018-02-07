Flowers left at scene of Sealand Road crash that killed man and left woman fighting for her life

Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash that killed a man and left a woman fighting for her life.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the male driver of a Renault Megane was killed following a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the A548 Sealand Road, between Western Avenue and Welsh Road near Drome Corner, just before midday on Tuesday.

A female passenger in the car was airlifted to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

Flowers have since been left beside the road at the spot where the collision took place.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision."



