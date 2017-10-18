Boy, 12, arrested after fire at Cheshire social club

Detectives investigating a fire at a social club in Winsford are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 2.20am on Sunday October 15, an offender has set fire to bins on Way's Green causing the Conservative Club to be set alight while people were inside.

The fire was extinguished by Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service and no one was injured.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 113 of 15 October.

Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.