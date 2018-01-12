Three year ban and fine for Chester drink-driver

A motorist from Chester who was in court for his third drink-related driving offence in four years has received a three-year ban.

Robert Stanger, 38, of Oldfield Drive, Vicars Cross, admitted drink-driving when he appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor James Neary said Stanger was stopped by officers in Wrexham Road, Johnstown on December 23 and a roadside breath test proved positive. At the station he produced a reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath when the legal limit is 35.

The court was told Stanger had been disqualified for 18 months in 2015 for a drink-driving offence and he was also convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle in 2014.

He had been staying at a friend’s house after drinking earlier and thought he “wasn’t under the influence”.

As well as the disqualification magistrates imposed a £400 fine and ordered Stanger pay £85 costs and a £47 victim surcharge.