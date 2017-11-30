Switch-on of the Christmas lights at Rossett

Community groups spread Christmas cheer at an annual lights switch-on event.

Turning on this year’s Rossett Christmas lights was Eleanor Hopper who lost her mum Emma-Jane Hopper in 2013.

Emma-Jane worked at St Peter’s Primary School in Rossett and died after battling Moyamoya Disease, a rare, progressive cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain.

St Peter’s School set up the the Emma Jane Trust charity in memory of the mother and wife.

The lights switch-on event raised money for the trust and proceeds will also be donated to Rossett and Burton Village Hall, St Peter’s School and Rossett’s festival committee.

Allan Parrington, chairman of Rossett Community Council, said he witnessed the “best turnout and response they have ever had” at a lights switch-on.

He said: “This is the fifth year we have done a switch-on.

“I think we will have raised about a thousand pounds but that will be confirmed within the next few days.

“Local businesses have supported us and it has been a real community event.”

Crowds enjoyed entertainment from the likes of Darland High School’s choir, along with a solo from Abbie Royce, deputy head girl, and a rendition of We’re Walking in the Air by students Megan Adcock, Rufus Edwards and Lauren Nichols.

Pupils from St Peter’s School also sang Christmas songs to the audience, which was accompanied by some dance moves.

Peter Agnew, headteacher of Darland High School, said: “It’s delightful to be here with our talented singers once again.

“This is a very special occasion for the community.”

For more information about the Emma Jane Trust visit www.facebook.com /pg/Emma-Jane-Trust-259260890941864/ about/?ref=page_internal