Chester city centre hotel launches art-deco inspired Champagne and cocktail bar

A CHESTER hotel has launched a new Champagne and cocktail bar after a £350,000 refurbishment.

The Chester Grosvenor has completed the stunning art-deco inspired refurbishment of its all-day dining restaurant La Brasserie.

Above the restaurant is a painted glass skylight that Illuminates the carefully selected fabrics and two bespoke art Installations made from laser cut gold leaves.

The centrepiece is a new brass and quartz Champagne and cocktail bar that sits at the heart of La Brasserie, stocking a unique selection of Champagne, spirits and cocktails.

General manager of hotel Richard Grove said: “We are delighted to announce the reopening of the all-new and breathtaking La Brasserie. With the brand-new look comes the stunning Champagne and Cocktail Bar with arguably one of the most opulent drinks list in the city, as well as a stunning new food menu created by Head Chef Gareth Jones and his team.

“With the plans being in the pipeline for quite some time, we couldn’t be more thrilled with long-awaited results and we hope our loyal customers and new ones like will enjoy La Brasserie as much as we are.”

Alongside newly launched lunch and dinner menus, La Brasserie will also be serving brunch daily from 11am, featuring such dishes as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on buttered crumpet, molasses baked ham with poached egg and hollandaise on a toasted muffin and Danish pastries, which are baked fresh each morning in the kitchen's bakery section.

A new cocktail menu has been launched together with the new Champagne Bar, serving such creations as ‘The Duchess’, which features dark rum, elderflower liqueur, mint, sugar, topped up with Champagne and the quirky ‘Toblerone’, which consists of chocolate liqueur, whisky cream, Frangelico, honey and cream.