New head of digital for Textlocal

Textlocal, one of the UK’s leading SMS platform companies based in Chester, has appointed James Williams as its new head of digital.

The company has celebrated unprecedented growth in 2017, with an increase in headcount of 20 per cent and revenue growth exceeding 30 per cent as the company looks to meet the demand for its services.

James joins Textlocal with nearly ten years of experience in digital marketing roles, and will lead the digital team across PPC, search, social media, web and strategy. He also aims to drive business success and integration across all online channels.

Textlocal’s extraordinary growth has led the business to open the doors on some new 2,400sq ft premises on the Bell Meadow Business Park in Pulford.

The new offices have ample space to accommodate Textlocal’s 32 employees and provides a new, bright and engaging work and meeting space.

Jason Palgrave-Jones, managing director of Textlocal, sauid: “It’s been an incredibly successful year for Textlocal as we capitalise on the popularity of mobile messaging services.

“We predict 2018 to be an equally busy year as we work to meet customer demand and develop new products and services to improve mobile marketing and communication opportunities.”

James said: “I’m delighted to join the Textlocal team at such an exciting time.

“The mobile sector is growing strongly and provides an incredibly stimulating and rewarding opportunity. There are exciting plans in place for 2018.”

Textlocal was founded in 2005 and employs 32 people in Chester and a further 20 in Malvern and serves a wide variety of clients from all different sectors, from SMEs through to multi-nationals and charities.