Heather's just Champion for business advisory group

Business advisory specialist, Champion Accountants, has strengthened its client offering after a member of its Chester office qualified as a SAGE expert.

Audits and accounts senior Heather Stockton passed the 80-minute exam with flying colours.

Heather’s new expert status gives her the skills and knowledge to use one of the UK’s most popular accounting software packages more effectively, which in turn, will enable her and colleagues to assist clients with managing their business efficiently and profitably.

Heather has been with Champion Accountants’ Chester office on Watergate Row for three years and has been using Sage in her accountancy career for more than 17 years.

Many of Heather’s clients already use Sage for their accountancy needs and Heather’s advanced skills in the platform now provide her with additional knowledge around security, reporting, scalability and error-free financial computing.

Heather said: “My sister actually used to work for Sage, so I’d picked up quite a few hints and tips from her that have helped me along the way.

“As a Sage expert, our clients can rest assured that we’ve the very best skills and knowledge to advise and grow their business, and is something that I am sharing group wide to make sure I can help all my fellow colleagues and their clients with the use of the platform.”

Andrew Hopwood, director of Champion Accountants, added: “Heather’s abilities in Sage are second-to-none, so having her qualify as our Sage expert was a no brainer – something that we’re extremely proud of her for achieving.

“We’re also a Sage Partner, which demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with the best accountancy software solutions and a team of skilled, trusted advisors, and we’re looking forward to the entire group upskilling their abilities in Sage through Heather’s help and continuing to help clients to grow their business.”