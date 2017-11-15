Groves site manager honoured in NHBC Pride in Job awards

Site manager Michael O`Toole of Taylor Wimpey North West was honoured for his dedication to building homes of exceptional quality before an audience of over 400 in the second round of the annual NHBC Pride in the Job Awards for The Groves in Chester.

Now in its 37th year, Pride in the Job, organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading new home warranty insurance provider, is the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

Judging for the awards is rigorous, beginning in July 2016, with each site manager assessed across 44 areas of site management, including technical knowledge, consistency in the build process and the quality controls in place.

Michael was selected from more than 16,000 UK site managers and is one of three to be recognised at a ceremony held at Cardiff City Hall.

Paul Edwards, NHBC regional director, said: “Every year, the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards give us the chance to recognise the dedication of the UK top site managers and their commitment to new home quality.

“Last year NHBC registered over 4,500 new homes in Wales and it is site managers like Michael who play an important role in delivering these, whilst pushing up the standards of new homes, through their persistence, passion and a commitment to build homes of the highest quality for their customers, and we wish them all the success in the future.”