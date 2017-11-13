Brothers win big investment for their Chester sportswear firm

Sportswear company Castore is gearing up for growth after securing £1.2 million of funding and bringing onside some big name investors.

Founded and run by sporting brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, Castore is planning to launch a series of new products and step up international sales through its website following the cash injection.

The £1.2 million autumn fund raising was backed by angel investors including Tom Singh, the founder of the New Look fashion chain.

Castore designs and sells a range of sportswear, including shorts, tops and jackets, aimed at serious gym goers.

After beefing up its finances, the Chester-based company is launching its new Carbon Collection, its most technically advanced to date, with all garments infused with a specialist carbon-mesh fabric used by Formula One drivers and never before used in the commercial sportswear market.

Further investment is also being made in its website to support accelerated international growth.

Castore currently sells into 18 countries worldwide and is forecasting strong growth in both the US and China.

Tom Beahon, 27, said: “With the additional funding, we can take the business on to the next level. We want to reach more customers at home and abroad, extend our range and open up our own shops.”

Castore employs 12 people at its head office in Chester and sources its products from a specialist textiles factory in Portugal using high performance fabrics.

Phil Beahon, 23, said: “We’ve learned a lot about running a business in the past year or so and now we are looking forward to the next year of growth.”